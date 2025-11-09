‘Bird Week’ celebrated at Sukhna reservoir

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Nisarg Mitra Mandal, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, in collaboration with the Maharashtra Pakshi Mitra Sanghatana (Maharashtra Bird Friends Association), celebrated ‘Bird Week’ on Sunday, November 9, at the Sukhna Medium Project Reservoir area.

The bird-watching activity was conducted under the guidance of bird watcher Kishor Gathadi. Citizens, students, and nature lovers from across the city participated enthusiastically in the event. According to records uploaded on eBird, a total of 54 bird species including both local and migratory varieties were successfully documented during the observation.

Among the waterbirds, species such as Black-winged Stilt, Eurasian Coot, River Tern, Asian Openbill, Painted Stork, Glossy Ibis, and Indian Spot-billed Duck were sighted.

Other notable sightings included Western Marsh Harrier, Pied Kingfisher, White-throated Kingfisher, Rose-ringed Parakeet, Red-vented Bulbul, and House Sparrow.

Participants included Anagha Kulkarni, Satish Mule, Sampada Mule, Meenakshi Vasdikar, Vaishali Salve, Santosh Dakhe, Savita Mule along with over 25 other citizens.

Members of Nisarg Mitra Mandal worked collectively to make the initiative a success, aiming to raise awareness about bird conservation and the importance of protecting biodiversity in the region.