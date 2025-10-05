Birth anniversary of Mata Sahib Deva Ji celebrated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The 344th birth anniversary of Mata Sahib Deva Ji was celebrated with great enthusiasm at the Osmanpura Gurdwara by the Sikh community. On this occasion, various programs were organized on October 4 and 5.

Kirtankar Jaspreet Kaur (from Patiala) captivated the devotees with her soulful rendition of Guruvani Kirtan. The attendees took a pledge to follow the teachings of Mata Ji. The event was organized with the efforts of Osmanpura Gurdwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha and the Mata Sahib Deva Ji Group.