Birth registration of 2,210 children pending after amendment in norms

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Government amended the Birth and Death Registration Act from March 12, 2025, to prevent bogus birth and death certificates. After a year, a detailed list of document proofs, affidavits and attested certificates from local committees has become mandatory while applying for birth and death certificates.

In January 2025, 4,266 proposals for birth and death certificates were pending in the district. Sources informed that currently, 2,210 certificates are pending.

Reason for pending

A new procedure for issuing birth and death certificates was implemented in the State since March 2025. The Public Health Department issued a government decision. The registration period is one year. The verification process has been done at three levels. The rules were made strict due to complaints that Bangladeshi citizens are getting birth certificates here.

Evidence & documents

For Birth Certificate: Hospital records, Vaccination, School Admission, Identity Cards and Resident Proof

For Death Certificate: Death Report, Police FIR (where applicable), Post-mortem Report.

Verification levels

Pending certificate applications will be examined at three levels. The first will be the primary level where Gram Sevak and Registrar, then Tehsildar, Sub-Divisional Magistrate on the second level and in the final stage, District Magistrate or authorised Executive Magistrate for the verification.

An affidavit will also have to be submitted at some stages. The new rules have created difficulties in the admission of students. Many are getting their certificates late despite submitting the affidavit.

Applications pending in the district since March 2025

Tehsil......................Pending

Chh Sambhajinagar.....400

Sillod......................500

Soyegaon.................12

Kannada............300

Khuldabad........250

Gangapur.........100

Vaijapur............98

Paithan...........300

Phulambri.....250

Total..........2,210

Certificates cancelled in last 6 months

“During the last six months, 88 issued certificates were cancelled. Birth and death certificates are being verified strictly. Only then are certificates being issued,” sources from the Additional District Magistrate Department.