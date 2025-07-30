Birth registration of 2,210 children pending after amendment in norms
July 30, 2025
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Government amended the Birth and Death Registration Act from March 12, 2025, to prevent bogus ...
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The State Government amended the Birth and Death Registration Act from March 12, 2025, to prevent bogus birth and death certificates. After a year, a detailed list of document proofs, affidavits and attested certificates from local committees has become mandatory while applying for birth and death certificates.
In January 2025, 4,266 proposals for birth and death certificates were pending in the district. Sources informed that currently, 2,210 certificates are pending.
Box
Reason for pending
A new procedure for issuing birth and death certificates was implemented in the State since March 2025. The Public Health Department issued a government decision. The registration period is one year. The verification process has been done at three levels. The rules were made strict due to complaints that Bangladeshi citizens are getting birth certificates here.
Box
Evidence & documents
For Birth Certificate: Hospital records, Vaccination, School Admission, Identity Cards and Resident Proof
For Death Certificate: Death Report, Police FIR (where applicable), Post-mortem Report.
Box
Verification levels
Pending certificate applications will be examined at three levels. The first will be the primary level where Gram Sevak and Registrar, then Tehsildar, Sub-Divisional Magistrate on the second level and in the final stage, District Magistrate or authorised Executive Magistrate for the verification.
An affidavit will also have to be submitted at some stages. The new rules have created difficulties in the admission of students. Many are getting their certificates late despite submitting the affidavit.
Box
Applications pending in the district since March 2025
Tehsil......................Pending
Chh Sambhajinagar.....400
Sillod......................500
Soyegaon.................12
Kannada............300
Khuldabad........250
Gangapur.........100
Vaijapur............98
Paithan...........300
Phulambri.....250
Total..........2,210
Box
Certificates cancelled in last 6 months
"During the last six months, 88 issued certificates were cancelled. Birth and death certificates are being verified strictly. Only then are certificates being issued," sources from the Additional District Magistrate Department.