Bishop Bernard Lancy Pinto installed as the 6th Bishop of Diocese of Chh Sambhajinagar

Reverend Dr Valerian Fernandes conveys a special message from Pope Francis

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A ceremony brimming with tradition and symbolism marked the formal ordination and installation of Reverend Bernard Lancy Pinto as the new Bishop of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar diocese. The ceremony held at Holy Cross English High School ground on Saturday, drew a large crowd of prominent religious figures and devoted followers.

The ceremony commenced with a solemn holy prayer that resonated throughout the venue. Reverend Bishop Ambrose Ribello, the outgoing Rector of the Cathedral, extended a warm welcome to the 6th Bishop of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar diocese Bernard Pinto. The ceremony witnessed the participation of over 100 priests, nuns, and thousands of devotees. Notable dignitaries included Archbishop of Bombay Diocese his eminence Oswald Gracias, representative of the Apostolic Nuncio to India and Nepal Leopoldo Girelli Monsignor Kevin Justin Kimtis, Archbishop of Nagpur his grace Elias Gonsalves, Vicar General and Chancellor of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Diocese Reverend Dr Valerian Fernandes, finance administrator and Rector of Saint Francis De Sales Cathedral, Reverend Father Stephan Almeida, the Right Reverend MU Kasab, Rev Father Ashish Mhaske, social worker JC Francis, CA Robert Rodrigues, James Ambildhage and others were present.

Special message from Pope

Reverend Dr Valerian Fernandes conveyed a special message from Pope Francis, extending blessings and guidance to Bishop Pinto as he embarked on his new role. Following this, Archbishop Oswald Gracias and Monsignor Kevin Justin Kimtis played a crucial role in the presentation of the episcopal ring and seat to Bishop Pinto. These symbols represent his official investiture as Bishop and his pastoral authority within the Diocese.

Pinto outlines his guiding principle

In his inaugural address, Bishop Bernard Lancy Pinto outlined his guiding principle: To build up the body of Christ through the works of service. He emphasized the importance of translating faith into action, spreading love, compassion, and holiness through deeds that embody the teachings of Jesus Christ.

Background of the Diocese of Chh Sambhajinagar

The Diocese of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar was established in December 1997 through the decree 'Qui Arcano' and comprises eight civil districts encompassing Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Parbhani, Nanded, Latur, Beed, Hingoli, and Dharashiv. Pinto will be responsible for overseeing and guiding religious, educational, healthcare, and social organizations across the districts of the diocese.

About Bishop Lancy Pinto

Bishop Bernard Lancy Pinto was born on August 20, 1963, in Vikhroli in Mumbai. After obtaining a degree in natural sciences and a degree in social work, he continued philosophical and theological formation at Saint Pius College in Mumbai. He was ordained a priest on April 29, 1997. He has held the following offices: deputy parish priest of Saint Jude in Jeri Meri (1993-1996); assistant of Young Christian Workers (1996-1997); deputy director of Joseph Cardijn Technical School of Bombay (1997-1999); parish priest of Saint Antony in Saki Naka (1999-2005); parish priest of Our Lady of Dolors in Sonapur (2005-2010); parish priest of Saint Antony in Dharavi (2010-2014); parish priest of Saint Jude (2014-2018); dean of Kurla Denary (2010-2018); since 2013, secretary of the Commission of Justice and Peace; since 2018, parish priest of Saint Michael in Mumbai, and since 2021, dean of the deanery of North Mumbai and president of the Conference of Diocesan Priests. Pope Francis appointed Msgr Bernard Pinto as coadjutor bishop of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on December 30, 2023. He succeeded as bishop of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on February 17, 2024.