Bishop-Elect Bernard Pinto will be installed as the Bishop of the Diocese of Chh Sambhajinagar on Saturday

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Pope Francis has appointed the Reverend Bernard Lancy Pinto, as coadjutor bishop of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar diocese. Bishop-elect Bernard Lancy Pinto will be ordained and installed as the Bishop of the Diocese of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, in a ceremony to be held at Holy Cross English High School, Bungalow no 12, Cantonment area on April 6 between 4.30 pm to 9.30 pm.

Cardinal Gracias from the Mumbai region, bishops from various regions, Bishop Rev MU Kasab from the Marathwada region of the Church of North India, along with over 100 priests, nuns, and an estimated 2,000 to 3,000 devotees are expected to attend the ceremony, according to Dr Fernandes. Following the ceremony, chancellor Rev Dr Valerian Fernandes addressed the media about the inauguration in a press conference on Friday.

JC Francis outlined the purpose of the conference, while Dr Valerian Fernandes addressed the journalists. Dr Fernandes explained that the former Bishop, Ambrose Ribello, retired in February 2024 at the age of 75. As per regulations, he submitted his resignation. To succeed him, Pope Francis appointed Bernard Pinto, a Mumbai native with experience in religious education and holding important positions in various churches within the city. Pinto will be responsible for overseeing and guiding religious, educational, healthcare, and social organizations across the 8 districts of the diocese. Rev Father Ashish Mhaske from Mali Ghogargaon, social worker JC Francis, and James Ambildhage were present.