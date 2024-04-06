BJP activist booked for encroaching plot

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BJP activists with the help of goons encroached on a plot near the CADA office by parking their vehicles. When the plot owner asked them to shift the vehicles, he was threatened with dire consequences.

BJP activist Rahul Chabukswar along with Shafunnisa Hamiduddin Khan were booked at Jawaharnagar Police Station. The plot is in the name of father Deepak Vyas (46), a trader by profession at Pandariba. The plot is at Vijaynagar near the CADA office.

In his complaint, Vyas stated that when he went to the plot on the evening of March 28, he saw that somebody had broken the boundary wall of the plot and parked 10 to 15 vehicles.’

After enquiry with a nearby garage owner, Vyas learnt that the vehicles were parked by Rahul and Shafunnisa. When the plot owner called Rahul who switched off the mobile phone.

Vyas and Rahul met at Osmanpura at 3 pm on March 29. Rahul was allowed to talk with Shafunnisa. Giving a threat, Shafunnisa informed him that vehicles would not be shifted. Rahul threatened Vyas and also asked him to sell the plot.

As per the allegations made in the complaint, serious cases like extension were registered against Rahul earlier and there is a threat to his (Vyas) life. Constable Sanjay Shirsath is on the case.