BJP appoints district chiefs for Lok Sabha and assembly election planning

District chiefs appointed after a gap of nine months

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has appointed district chiefs for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district after a gap of nine months. The appointments have been made with the aim of planning for the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections by assigning the responsibility of one district chief for each of the three constituencies in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. The BJP has experimented with this methodology for the first time in its organizational structure.

Sanjay Khambaite has been appointed as chief for the Kannad, Vaijapur, and Gangapur-Khultabad Lok Sabha constituencies, Shirish Boralkar for the East, Central, and West constituencies of city, and Suhas Shirsat for the Jalna-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Lok Sabha constituencies. State president Chandrasekhar Bawankule announced the district chiefs of all districts in Marathwada, except Beed on Wednesday.

The BJP has given an opportunity to new faces, including OBC leaders, in the organizational structure. The decision to appoint OBC leaders, including Shirsat and Khambaite, has been taken with the intention of uniting all OBC elements with the BJP. The organization's balance has been maintained by the appointment of Maratha leaders Sameer Rajurkar and Vijay Autade as the in-charge of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna Lok Sabha elections, respectively.

Except for Beed, the BJP has appointed heads in all Marathwada districts. The BJP hopes that the appointment of district chiefs will help the party plan and execute a successful election campaign.