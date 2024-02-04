BJP blows LS poll bugle through 'Gaon Chalo Abhiyan’

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The political parties started blowing bugle for the Lok Sabha (LS) elections. The alliances are trying to fix seat sharing. However, no one's seat allocation formula has been decided yet. The decision will be taken shortly.

But, BJP has started reaching out to the voters and promoting the Prime Minister's schemes through 'Gaon Chalo Abhiyan' for LS elections.

BJP met voters in all three Assembly constituencies of the city on Sunday and distributed leaflets about the schemes implemented by the Central Government.

The party leaders interacted with some voters. Whether the BJP will contest the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Lok Sabha seat in the Mahayuti or the Shinde group, is yet to be decided.

'Gaon Chalo Abhiyan' is being implemented from February 4 to 11. In this campaign, union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad, Housing Minister Atul Save along with State level office-bearers will stay for one day in the village assigned to them.

BJP is working in an organised way in view of upcoming LS elections.

'Gaon Chalo Abhiyan' has been launched with the aim of reaching the voters about the works done during the Modi Government’s 10 years and the fulfilment of the promises made in the last manifesto. The objectives also included giving information about important provisions in this year's interim budget which talks about ‘Vikasit Bharat.

Leaflets about central government schemes of the last 10 years are being distributed to inform voters about the schemes.

The drive is being implemented ward-wise in city areas. The campaign started on Sunday from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk, Jai Bhawaninagar. Dr Bhagwat Karad, Atul Save, Party’s State General Secretary Sanjay Kenekar, City president Shirish Boralkar, General Secretary Harshvardhan Karad, Jalinder Shendge, Manisha Munde and others were present.

In each unit, the BJP leader will stay for a day and carry out 18 planned organisational activities, including meetings of booth heads and citizens and discussions with new voters. They will have to contact the voters of the booths. The target is to visit approximately 3.50 lakh houses in the LS Constituency.