BJP claims candidature for West Assembly Constituency

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: State General Secretary of BJP Sanjay Kenekar claimed that the party’s candidate would become MLA in the upcoming Assembly elections from the West Assembly Constituency of the city.

He made this claim in a public programme organised at Bajajnagar on Sunday.

Currently, it appears that the West-Assembly Constituency will go to the Shinde group in Mahayuti, an alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde group), RPI (Athwale group) and other parties.

Kenekar who is also the State coordinator of Kendriya Nari Shakti Vandan Abhiyan has announced the name of Raju Shinde, the in-charge of West Assembly Constitution, as the candidate and future MLA from the Constituency. This raised the eyebrows of many over this statement.

The BJP office-bearers, who are talking about winning the Lok Sabha election as Mahayuti, are announcing their candidates now even though the Assembly elections are long. It has stirred up a political atmosphere.

BJP has started Kendriya Nari Shakti Vandan Abhiyan. Through this campaign, the party is making efforts to convey information about various schemes to women. BJP party’s secretary Rajendra Avtare organised a women's convention at Jain temple in Bajajnagar today.

Party’s District President Sanjay Khambaite, Varsha Bhosale, Meena Misal, Rekha Hake and others were present. General Secretary of the party Sunil Rathi conducted the proceedings of the programme.

Meanwhile, there is a Government of Mahayuti in the State. Sanjay Shirsat who belongs to the Shinde group, is the current MLA of this West Constituency. BJP has also started working in the constituency.

Raju Shinde tried his luck as an independent candidate in the last election. But, he was defeated. After that, he started his preparation again. In June 2022, the Government Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) fell. After the Shinde group came to power with the support of the BJP, the political tug-of-war between the Shinde group and the BJP is going on in the West Assembly Constituency. There is a possibility of a dispute over this Assembly seat.