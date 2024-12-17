BJP demands appointment of visionary guardian minister

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The new cabinet's oath-taking ceremony took place two days ago. Since then, lobbying to grab the post of guardian minister and good portfolio has started. Meanwhile, the BJP city president Shirish Boralkar pressed his demand to allocate guardian ministership to a minister with a vision for development, and a delegation demanding the same will soon meet the chief minister in Nagpur on Dec 21.

Yesterday, the minister Sanjay Shirsat claimed that the works approved by the District Planning Committee (DPC) will be cross-verified again after becoming guardian minister. In reaction to it, BJP stressed the demand of making minister Atul Save as the guardian minister.

For the last two and a half years, the guardian ministership has been with Shinde Sena. MP Sandipan Bhumare and Abdul Sattar were the guardian ministers. After the election, the Shinde Sena again resumed their demand. Meanwhile, if there is some change in the distribution of portfolios between Shinde Sena and BJP, it is said that the guardian ministership will be given to BJP. Presently, both the parties are claiming that the guardian minister will be of their party only.

Meeting CM on Dec 21

BJP city president Shirish Boralkar said, “The minister Atul Save has made successful efforts to attract investments in the industries and it is also continuously pursuing the city’s water supply scheme. Apart from his constituency, he has made efforts for the launch of development works in the whole city. Hence we demand that he should get this position. Accordingly, our delegation will be meeting the chief minister in this regard on December 21.”

Minister Atul Save said, “The chief minister and the Mahayuti leaders will take the decision regarding the appointment of guardian minister. Efforts will be taken so that BJP gets the opportunity.”

There is also speculation that a minister from another district might be assigned the role of guardian minister if the tussle between BJP and Shinde Sena goes on. BJP has MLAs in Phulambri, Aurangabad East, and Gangapur constituencies, while Shinde Sena has MLAs in Aurangabad West, Central, Vaijapur, Paithan, Sillod, and Kannad constituencies. In the district, Shinde Sena holds greater influence. Moreover, the guardian minister position has traditionally remained with Shiv Sena till date.