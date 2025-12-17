BJP finally invites RPI (Athawale group) for alliance talks

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

After holding preliminary discussions with the Shinde Sena on Tuesday regarding the alliance, the BJP on Wednesday held talks with office-bearers of the Republican Party of India (Athawale group) at the party office in Chikalthana. After the meeting, it was claimed that the RPI would continue to remain part of the alliance.

The RPI had earlier expressed displeasure over not receiving an invitation for talks. However, following directions from senior state leaders that “differences between two should not benefit a third party,” the BJP began meetings with its Mahayuti alliance partners. During the meeting, discussions were held on contesting seats in wards where the RPI has a strong presence. BJP city district president Kishor Shitole assured RPI leaders that they would be given due respect in the alliance. The RPI demanded a satisfactory number of seats and expressed readiness to contest in wards where it has influence. Both parties expressed confidence that the Mahayuti would win the municipal corporation elections and form the mayor.

The meeting was attended by BJP leaders Kishor Shitole, Samir Rajurkar, Prashant Desarda and Kiran Patil, and RPI leaders Baburao Kadam, Milind Shelke, former deputy mayor Kishor Thorat, city president Nagaraj Gaikwad and Balkrishna Ingle.

BJP to start interviews of aspirants from Thursday

The BJP will begin ward-wise interviews of aspirants for the municipal corporation elections from Thursday, December 18. Aspirants have been asked to remain present at 8 am with their biodata. Interviews for wards 1 to 18 will be held on Thursday, while interviews for wards 19 to 29 will take place on December 19.