BJP focuses on building social harmony

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The BJP is committed to creating political, economic, and social harmony for Dalits, the underprivileged, and backward communities, said BJP National Joint General Secretary Shivprakash.

He was speaking at the Enlightened Citizens’ Convention held under the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Sanman Abhiyan, presided over by Dr. Rishikesh Kamble. MP Dr. Bhagwat Karad and MLAs Sanjay Kenekar and Anuradha Chavan were present. Shivprakash stated that the BJP, under the Seva Pakhwada initiative marking Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, is working to deliver government schemes to the grassroots. He assured that the government is committed to constitutional values despite opposition claims. Highlighting efforts for the backward communities, he mentioned schemes like government hostels, scholarships, industrial support, military schools, overseas education aid, housing programs, and Buddhist tourism initiatives. The event began with a tribute to the martyrs of the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

Photo Caption: BJP National Joint General Secretary Shivprakash speaking at the Enlightened Citizens’ Convention under the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Sanman Abhiyan. Also seen: Sanjay Khambayate, Suhas Shirsat, MP Dr. Bhagwat Karad, Dr. Rishikesh Kamble, MLA Sanjay Kenekar, MLA Anuradha Chavan, and others.