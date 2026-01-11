BJP gains ground in Shiv Sena stronghold Pundliknagar

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Under OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save, a foot march was held on Sunday in Pundliknagar, a Shiv Sena stronghold. Save urged voters to ensure victory for all BJP candidates, emphasizing the prabhag’s safe future. Party officials expressed confidence that, with CM Devendra Fadnavis’s support, the BJP flag would fly in the municipal corporation. Support also came from the Krantiguru Lahuji Salve Development Council and the Matang community.

The Prabhag 22 march covered Vidyanagar, Vijay Nagar, Gurudutt Nagar, Shivneri Colony, Gajanan Nagar, Pundliknagar, and Nyayanagar, with candidates Pushpa Nirpagare, Ashok Damle, Suvarna Tupe, Laxmikant Thete, and citizens participating. Campaign meetings and marches in Prabhag 16, 18, and 19 were also held in Save’s presence, with candidates Sangita Sangle, Raju Wadekar, Ashatai Bhalerao, Rameshwar Bhadve, and others attending. Party workers pledged unity and promised to communicate party policies to ensure victories. Other attendees included MP Dr. Bhagwat Karad, Sanjay Gaikwad, Uttam Kamble, and others. At the BJP corner meeting in Kanchanwadi, city president Kishor Shitole urged voters to back BJP. Former corporator Janardan Kamble, Vishal Thorat, and other prabhag candidates attended.

Photo Caption: OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save at the Prabhag 22 foot march, campaigning for BJP candidates with party officials and workers.