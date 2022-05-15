BJP holding meetings for Morcha to be taken on water problem

Aurangabad, May 15:

Taking an aggressive stance on water scarcity in the city, BJP will take out a mega morcha from Paithan Gate to Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) on May 23, under the leadership of the leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis.

BJP started preparations for agitation. Meetings are being held in different parts of the city including Pundaliknagar and Vidyanagar in the presence of MLA Atul Save and other leaders.

The BJP is taking the issues like slow progress of the city water supply scheme and the plight of the citizens due to the disrupted water supply. The water supply system was disturbed for the last 10 years.

It has started ward-wise planning for the aggressive morcha while Maharashtra Navnirman Sena staged ‘Paani Sangharsh Yatra. Shiv Sena (SS) demanded a cut in water charges to counter BJP before the morcha. There is speculation whether Sena has countered BJP or has panicked from the proposed morcha.

Despite repeated demands, the water charges were not reduced.

Some BJP leaders criticising Sena said that SS demanded a 50 per cent cut in water charges fearing loss in the ensuing AMC election.