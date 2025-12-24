BJP holds four-hour deliberation on Mahayuti alliance

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The BJP’s core committee held an intense three- to four-hour discussion on the Mahayuti alliance at its divisional office in Chikalthana on Wednesday evening.

The meeting, convened at the behest of senior party leaders, focused on seat-sharing with the Shinde Sena, although no final decision was reached. Discussions on specific seat allocations are expected after Thursday (December 25) afternoon, which will determine whether the alliance will be formally announced.

Sources said the committee revisited past election results, including seats won by the BJP and Shiv Sena in 2015, to strategize for the current political scenario. The deliberations emphasized avoiding any division of votes and ensuring mutual benefit for both parties. While the entry of new members into the BJP last week is unrelated to the alliance, adjustments are being considered in Nakshatrawadi to address local concerns.

Seat-sharing and political calculations

The committee reviewed constituency-wise seat allocations. In the East constituency, some wards remain BJP strongholds, while others are dominated by Shinde Sena. A tentative formula of two seats each for BJP and Shinde Sena has been proposed. Sources indicate that if the alliance is formalized, several political careers may be affected, with some members considering alternative options, including joining the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Both parties reportedly have contingency plans in place.

Statements from Party Leaders

OBC welfare minister Atul Save said, “The Mahayuti alliance will definitely happen. The final number will be decided on Thursday. Both sides have to make adjustments, but a positive decision will be reached regarding seat allocations. We have maintained a constructive approach from the beginning.” Core committee member Shirish Boralkar added, “The meeting aimed to prevent division of Hindu votes. Both parties are approaching this alliance with mutual respect, and all decisions will be made with understanding.”