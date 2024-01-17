BJP lead Govt responsible for spreading hatred against reservation

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of the Ambedkarite Students union staged a demonstration in front of the main gate of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Wednesday in memory of Rohit Vemula.

The agitators alleged that the BJP-led government is discriminating on the basis of caste for the reservation among backward class members.

“Casteism has surfaced in the education field with the arrival of the BJP Government in power. The students of backward classes are deprived of scholarships and this deters them from taking higher education. Also, the poor students do not have qualitative education because of a ban on recruitment in Government educational institutes,” they added. Members of Republican Vidyarthi Sena, Panthers Republican Vidyarthi Aghadi, Samyak Vidyarthi Andolan, Castribe Employees union and other associations were present.