BJP leaders ask Minister Mahajan to be Sankat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Local BJP leaders have suggested Rural Development Minister Girish Mahajan to play the role of a 'Sankat Mochan’so the Aurangabad Lok Sabha Constituency to be left for BJP.

Minister Mahajan was in Jalna Constituency on Monday. union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad was also there. As the minister was to come to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, the BJP office-bearers made a plan for his visit.

But, he left for Jalgaon via Bhokardan, Sillod. According to sources, the message to leave the seat for BJP has been convened to him them.

Even though Shinde Sena has staked its claim on the Aurangabad LS seat, BJP too has not left the field yet. The leaders are trying to get Aurangabad LS Constituency for BJP against Nashik. The basis of the recently conducted survey is being taken for this.

In this survey, it was claimed that 45 per cent of voters preferred BJP while Shinde Sena received 12 per cent preference. It is understood that local BJP leaders have requested Minister Mahajan to support for the Aurangabad Constitution based on the survey.

The issue of seat sharing has not been resolved. The BJP leaders were waiting for good news on Gudi Padwa while Shinde Sena has sought a list of BJP district and city office-bearers. BJP has not given the list. Even the Sthambpujan of the canvassing office was to be done on Gudi Padwa. This Muhurat has also gone.