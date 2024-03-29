BJP leaders seek Aurangabad seat amidst political tensions

Discussion to be held with deputy CM Fadnavis in Mumbai

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a bid to secure the Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency seat, BJP leaders will engage in discussions with deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai on Friday late night. The move comes amidst protests and mounting tensions over the allocation of the seat to the BJP.

On Friday, BJP leaders held a two-hour long meeting at an undisclosed location in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, advocating for the party's claim to the Aurangabad seat. Highlighting favorable circumstances, the party leaders will request Fadnavis to keep the seat for the BJP.

Union minister of state for finance, Dr Bhagwat Karad, along with housing minister Atul Save, MLA Prashant Bamb, city president Shirish Boralkar and others left for the meeting to strategize potential solutions to the ongoing issue. Discussions will be held regarding the selection of a suitable candidate for the constituency.

Thing should be clear

There should be some clarity about Aurangabad Lok Sabha constituency. For this, a discussion will be held with DCM Fadnavis. Once the situation is clear, then the restlessness in the minds of the local BJP officials will end, said Boralkar.

Meeting in Delhi for the issue

Following discussions with Fadnavis, the delegation plans to proceed to Delhi to meet with union home minister Amit Shah, contingent upon a green signal from Fadnavis. If permission is denied, the delegation will return from Mumbai if the response is unfavorable.

Industrialists support BJP

Local entrepreneurs from the industrial sector have voiced their support for BJP's claim to the seat, said Boralkar.