BJP-Shinde sena alliance gains ground in Phulambri; Thackeray faction faces setback

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The BJP-Shinde Sena alliance has begun weakening the Thackeray faction in the Phulambri constituency. Two days ago, former Thackeray faction corporator Babasaheb Dange joined the Shinde Sena, while Vinayak Pandey took the BJP flag. On Saturday, former corporator Manoj Bansilal Gangwe and his mother Kaushalya Gangwe formally joined the BJP.

These entries have notably reduced the Thackeray faction’s influence in areas like Chikalthana. The Gangwe family, active in the Thackeray faction for over four decades, now joining BJP, means the Thackeray group will need to intensify efforts to strengthen the party organization in the area.

Manoj Gangwe, leading a march from Ramnagar with supporters, stated that joining the BJP aims to leverage the central and state double-engine government for city development.

The induction ceremony at BJP headquarters was attended by OBC Welfare Minister Atul Sawe, MLA Dr. Bhagwat Karad, MLAs Anuradha Chavan and MLC Sanjay Kenekar, former mayor Bapu Ghadamode, city president Kishor Shitole, and other party leaders.

Gangwe Family Statement:

Manoj’s father, Bansilal Gangwe, also a former Thackeray faction corporator, was not present at the ceremony. When asked, he said, “I remain with the Thackeray faction. I wish Manoj well in his decision.”

Caption:

Former Thackeray faction corporator Manoj Gangwe and Kaushalya Gangwe joining BJP in the presence of BJP ministers, leaders, and office-bearers.