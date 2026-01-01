BJP–Shinde Sena clash after polling ends; photojournalist assaulted, camera smashed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chaos broke out between BJP and Shinde Sena workers at the polling centre in Agrasen Vidyamandir School in Prabhag No. 29 during the municipal corporation elections on Thursday evening, after voting hours ended at 5.30 pm. After the gates were closed, the brother-in-law of a Shinde Sena woman candidate allegedly entered the polling centre and began issuing instructions related to voting, prompting strong objections from BJP workers. The situation quickly escalated into a violent clash, forcing police to intervene and bring the situation under control. During the commotion, Shinde Sena workers allegedly pushed a photojournalist and smashed his camera.

Due to the large number of polling booths at the Agrasen Vidyamandir centre, candidates and party representatives from all parties had gathered there since morning. Complaints were raised with the police over candidates and representatives entering the centre along with voters. Following these complaints, Satara police station inspector Krishna Shinde visited the spot earlier in the day and instructed that no one except voters be allowed inside.

After voting ended at 5.30 pm, the entry gate was immediately closed. However, the brother-in-law of the Shinde Sena woman candidate entered the centre, leading BJP workers to object. Workers from both BJP and Shinde Sena then entered the premises, resulting in a fierce clash. Police used force to remove everyone from the centre and restore order.

Meanwhile, Shinde Sena candidate Siddhant Shirsat arrived at the spot with a large number of supporters, further escalating tension. Senior photojournalist Hussain Jamadar was recording the incident when two workers allegedly pushed him, snatched his camera, and smashed it on the road, breaking it into pieces. The incident created severe tension in the area before police finally brought the situation under control. Hussain Jamadar has lodged a complaint against three individuals at Satara police station. The process of registering the case was underway until late at night.

Police commissioner rushes to the spot

Following complaints from BJP candidates to the police department, Police commissioner Pravin Pawar rushed to the Agrasen Vidyamandir polling centre along with his convoy. He instructed police personnel to disperse the crowd, after which supporters of both parties left the area. Meanwhile, BJP candidate Bhagwan Gaikwad was provided police protection.

