BJP–Shinde Sena hold preliminary talks for municipal corporation elections

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

With the municipal corporation elections approaching, a preliminary meeting of office-bearers of the Shinde Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was held at a hotel on Railway Station Road. Discussions focused on the strength of each party in various wards and the possibility of contesting the elections jointly as part of the Mahayuti, Shinde Sena district chief Rajendra Janjal said on Tuesday.

As the election process gathered momentum, this was the first meeting between BJP and Shinde Sena office-bearers in the city. Representing the Shinde Sena were MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, district chief Rajendra Janjal and Yuva Sena leader Rushikesh Jaiswal, while the BJP was represented by city president Kishor Shitole, Lok Sabha in-charge Sameer Rajurkar and former deputy mayor Bapu Ghadmode.

Janjal said the discussions were positive, with deliberations held on the current political situation in each ward, the relative strength of both parties, and potential aspirants. He added that the office-bearers of both parties are scheduled to meet again on Wednesday for further discussions.

Separate Meeting of ministers Shirsat and Save

According to sources, a separate meeting between guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat and OBC Welfare minister Atul Save will be held. Following their meeting, a final decision on seat-sharing within the Mahayuti is expected.