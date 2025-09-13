BJP-Shiv Sena alliance in ZP at stake this term

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The local-self governing body, Zilla Parishad, which is well-known as the district’s “mini mantralaya,” held its elections in 2017. At that time, out of 62 members, the Shiv Sena–BJP alliance won 41 seats and secured a majority. For the upcoming elections, the total strength has increased by one seat, making it 63 members. The party with the support of 32 members will gain the president’s post.

Administrator’s rule since March 2022

The tenure of ZP office-bearers ended on March 20, 2022. Since then, the CEO of the Zilla Parishad has been functioning as the administrator.

This time, the picture will change

In the ZP elections held eight years ago, Shiv Sena and BJP had contested as allies. Now, with the split in Shiv Sena and NCP, both parties have divided into four factions. They will be contesting against each other as components of the Mahayuti and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Meanwhile, BJP, as a united party, is likely to lead the Mahayuti.

Party strength at that time

BJP – 23

Shiv Sena – 18

Congress – 16

NCP – 3

MNS – 1

RPI (Democratic) – 1