BJP starts membership drive, eying CSMS polls

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The ensuing Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation along with the Zilla Parishad elections are on the BJP's agenda.

Therefore, the party has undertaken a member registration campaign on mission mode and registration programmes are being organised in various wards of the city throughout the day on Sunday to bring single-handed power to the CSMC.

Online member registration campaign started at major chowks in all the circles of the city. Member registration campaign is being implemented for organisational building.

The party started implementing a registration campaign in ten wards of the Phulambri Assembly Constituency along with three assembly constituencies of the city.

At the inauguraal ceremony of the campaign, BJP city district president Shirish Boralkar said his party was moving towards 100 per cent BJP with the concept of ‘Har Ghar BJP.’

BJP General Secretary Sanjay Kenekar, Basavaraj Appa Mangrule, Rameshwar Bhadve, Bapu Ghadamode, City General Secretary Laxmikant Thete, Anil Makariye, Mahesh Malwatkar, Jalindar Shendge, Deepak Dhakne, Amit Deshpande, Rajesh Mehta, Prashant Nandedkar, Damodhar Shinde, Mukund Damodare, Balaji Mundhe and others were present.

OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save said the city is ahead in Marathwada in member registration. “But, members are being registered to be number one in the State. Each person needs to have 250 members. Only then can he become an office bearer. The State office has given orders that everyone should have at least 250 members.” he said. MP Dr Bhagwat Karad said, “250 members are expected to be registered by each office bearer. The orders have been given from the senior level. This campaign will be implemented at a total of 1,227 booths in the city,” he added.