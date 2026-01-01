BJP to face tough challenge in curbing rebellion

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The highest number of rebellions in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation election arena have come from BJP aspirants over the denial of ticket.

The party has formed three teams of leaders to persuade the disgruntled candidates to withdraw from the election and work for the BJP candidates. The leaders started trying to appease the rebels on Thursday morning. However, no one responded to them today. Friday is the last day to withdraw nomination papers, and it will become clear how many rebels the BJP team succeeds in pacifying.

MP Dr Bhagwat Karad said that they contacted many people on Thursday. Due to not receiving nominations, a drama of discontent was witnessed for two days at the BJP's central campaign office at Kranti Chowk.

Incidents included hunger strikes, pouring petrol on oneself, and stopping ministers' and MPs' vehicles and shouting abusive slogans.

Following this, many filed nomination papers as rebels. Rebellion has occurred in all three constituencies, and BJP leaders will have to make a strenuous effort on January 2 to quell it. The workers have filed applications only at the party leaders' instructions.

After two days, the BJP office was bustling on Thursday. The drama of discontent lasted for two days. Therefore, ministers and leaders had avoided coming to the office. Adv Deepak Kshirsagar, Karan Misal, and Anil Mule publicly joined the BJP at the central campaign office in the presence of City president Kishor Shitole today. Minister Atul Save and MP Dr Bhagwat Karad were also present at the event.

--Central Constituency: To curb the rebellion in the central constituency, MP Dr Bhagwat Karad and MLA Sanjay Kenekar will contact the rebels and request them to withdraw their nomination papers.

--East Constituency: In the eastern constituency, OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save, along with City President Kishore Shitole and other office bearers, will try to persuade the rebels to withdraw.

--West Constituency: To curb the rebellion in the western constituency, there will be a team consisting of MLA Anuradha Chavan, Shirish Boralkar, Basavaraj Mangrule and Praveen Ghuge.