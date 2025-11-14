BJP to inaugurate new office near airport on 16 November

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Bharatiya Janata Party will inaugurate its new office opposite the city airport on 16 November at 11 am.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis will formally open the facility in the presence of senior party leaders and state ministers. BJP state president Ravindra Chavan and national joint organization secretary Shivprakash will attend the ceremony as chief guests. The event will also see the presence of key state cabinet members, including revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, environment and climate change minister Pankaja Munde, and minister of state for energy Meghna Borde. Party workers from across the district are expected to participate as the new office prepares to become an important organisational hub for upcoming political activities.