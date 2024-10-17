BJP to release Implementation Plan with public participation

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Former union Minister Dr Bharti Pawar today announced that the BJP will implement a strategy of preparing an implementation plan instead of a manifesto to connect with the public during the legislative assembly elections.

While speaking to media persons in the city, she mentioned that the preparation of the manifesto is in its final stages, but the BJP has decided to transform it into an implementation plan. Voters will have the opportunity to contribute to this plan. Hence the public should send their expectations and suggestions regarding state and regional development issues to the party. To facilitate this, a separate section has been created on the party’s website for citizens to submit their suggestions, she said.

Voters can send their expectations through emails, letters, or by sending messages to the BJP's Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp numbers. a comprehensive implementation plan will be developed by seriously considering the public's expectations, emphasized Bharti.

She also pointed out that the response to the ‘Ladki Bahin’ scheme has panicked the opposition. There is a need for opponents to change their mindset.

The housing minister Atul Save, city president Shirish Boralkar, Anil Makariye, Jalinder Shendge, Kishor Shitole, Deepak Dhakne and others were present on the occasion.