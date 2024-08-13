BJP wants 2 more Assembly seats in district

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “BJP wants two more Assembly seats in the district in ensuing elections. It is seeking two seats, one from rural areas and another from city areas. The one seat is ofKannad or Vaijapur and another is of Westor CentralAssembly Constitutencies” said MP Dr Bhagwat Karad while talking to the media personson Tuesday.

He claimed that he made this demand with the party’s senior leaders. Currently, Aurangabad East, Phulambri and Gangapur Constituencies are with the BJP out of a total of nine Assembly Constituencies of the district. With the demand for two new Constituencies by the BJP, there is a possibility of a cold war in the Mahayuti.

The Kannad Constituency is presently with the UBT group. That is why, BJP has asked for the Constituency. BJP has a big list of aspirants for the Vaijapur Constituency. So, the Constituency has been demanded in the negotiation.

Shindsena's candidate received 95,000 votes from the West constituency in the city in the Lok Sabha elections. This is because of the BJP. That’s why, BJP has made a claim for the Constituency. Hence, the BJP has claimed the West Constituency.

The BJP is demanding one from the Central or the West, but both seats are currently held by the Shindesena. Shindesena has an MLA in Vaijapur.

There are five MLAs of Shindesena, three MLAs of BJP and one MLA of Thackeray group in the district. There is a question what will Shindesena do if the BJP gets five Constituencies in the Mahayuti.

At a time when it is being said that Shindesena will contest the election in the five Constituencies, the BJP has sparked a cold war. Ajit Pawar group wants Gangapur Constituency. BJP leaders are not ready to talk about whether the BJP will leave the Constituency.

Box

Karad makes statement in Chavan’s presence

Dr Bhagwat Karad demanded two constituencies out of the four with BJP seniors in the presence of Ashok Chavan. Chavan said he had not yet discussed anything with anyone regarding seat allocation.

Box

Which party holds seats where in Mahayuti?

Aurangabad East: BJP

Aurangabad Central: Shindesena

Aurangabad West: Shindesena

Phulambri: BJP

Sillod: Shindesena

Kannad: Thackeray group

Vaijapur: Shindesena

Gangapur: BJP

Paithan: Shindesena