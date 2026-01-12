BJP will fulfil its promise of adequate water supply: Save

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The BJP has promised to provide the city with regular and abundant water supply, and that promise will be fulfilled, said OBC welfare minister Atul Save on Monday. The BJP has presented its manifesto titled “Resolved, Developed, Protected, Clean and Employment-Oriented Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar” before voters in view of the municipal corporation elections. Through this, the BJP has laid out its vision for the city’s development. Minister Save expressed strong confidence that voters will ensure a BJP mayor is seated in the municipal corporation; will receive direct benefits of Central and State government schemes only when the BJP has a mayor in the municipal corporation.

Soon water through a new water supply scheme

Taking into account the city’s population growth over the next 25 years, then Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis approved a water supply scheme in 2019. Currently, work on the scheme is underway at a cost of ₹2,740 crore and has reached its final stage. Under the AMRUT-2 scheme, the Modi government has provided funding of ₹1,000 crore. Within the next few months, daily water supply through household taps will begin. “This is not an assurance but a fact,” the minister said.