BJP will have to field MP Jaleel to elect its candidate: Raosaheb Danve

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The union Minister of State (MoS) for Railways, Raosaheb Danve, today seems to have acknowledged the hidden friendship between the BJP and AIMIM saying,“ The friendship between AIMIM’s MP Imtiaz Jaleel and ours is different. If BJP fields union Minister of State (MoS) for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad or other candidate, then to get him elected, we will have to field MP Jaleel in the election.”

Danve was speaking to the media persons after concluding the DISHA meeting on Monday. “What is wrong if Dr Karad expressed his desire to contest the Lok Sabha election. It is necessary to express yourself to seek the nomination,” he clarified.

“ The preparations for Lok Sabha elections have been started. There are a large number of aspirants to contest the election. BJP’s Parliamentary Board will shortlist the candidate. All have the right to demand for the candidature,” said Danve.

In reply to the question referring to the news that BJP will sustain loss in the state, Danve said, “This is baseless news. The prices of commodities fluctuate on the basis of demand and supply. Accordingly, the Central Government is assessing the situation.”

“The farmers grieved of sustaining financial loss due to the onion policy. Sometimes it happens, but that does not mean I am against the farmers. The policy has considered the interest of the customers and the farmers,” said the MoS.

Reacting to the Danve’s statement

MP Imtiaz Jaleel said, “The media persons asked Danve that MP Jaleel would get elected again. Hence before he gave his reaction, the MP said, “Amhi Punha Yeu”. Later on Danve said that we will need MP Jaleel in the Lok Sabha election.”

The state co-operative minister Dilip Walse Patil said that the government in the state has not formed with the support of MP Sharad Pawar.

In reaction to it, Danve said, “I had spoken many times, Mayawati, Jayalalitha, Lalooprasad Yadav and Mamta Banerjee got elected their government on the self-power. No regional party has been elected to power in the state on its own. This is true. The statement made by Walse Patil is also true. The government cannot be formed without taking anybody’s support. Despite this we are stamped as communalists. When Mayavati was the chief minister, the deputy CM was of BJP. Nitish Kumar was railway minister in the NDA Government. Omar Abdullah and Mamta Banerjee were also in the Atal Bihari Government. Sharad Pawar and BJP contested the election jointly in 1985.”