BJP will secure over 400 seats - Former CM Ashok Chavan

Achieve PM Modi's vision of a developed India

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : Former chief minister and BJP leader MP Ashok Chavan expressed his confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would surpass the 400-seat mark in order to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India. Chavan made these remarks during a public meeting addressed by union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday.

MP Chavan highlighted PM Modi's vision for a developed India and emphasized that Maharashtra and Marathwada would also witness significant development. He commended the efforts of the Central government in Maharashtra over the past decade, mentioning the transformation of pilgrimage sites. Chavan expressed his belief that Marathwada would witness further development under PM Modi's leadership in the coming years. To achieve this, he urged for the election of a greater number of National Democratic Alliance seats in Maharashtra, Marathwada, and across the country.

Chavan also acknowledged the state government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for providing a separate 10 percent reservation to the Maratha community, which he considered a significant achievement. He further stated that the long-standing issue of Sage Soyare would also be resolved through legal means.

BJP gave me the honour

Chavan expressed gratitude to the BJP for honoring him and providing the opportunity to serve in the Rajya Sabha after joining the party. He thanked Amit Shah for offering him a prominent platform to share his views. Chavan clarified that he had never personally criticized PM Modi during his tenure in another party, stating that he believed in acknowledging and appreciating positive developments.