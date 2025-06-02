BJP would regret breaking alliance, warns Shinde Sena leaders

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

If the BJP adopts a "go solo" stance in the upcoming municipal corporation elections without forming an alliance, then we too are ready to contest independently. If the BJP breaks the alliance, they will have to regret it, warned the Guardian Minister and spokesperson of the Shinde Sena, Sanjay Shirsat, to BJP leaders. MLA Pradeep Jaiswal also took a dig at the BJP, saying that they should not be overconfident, or else they may face a situation similar to that of 1988.

BJP's newly appointed city president Kishore Shitole and former city president Shirish Boralkar gave the call to contest the municipal corporation elections on BJP’s own strength. They claimed that Shiv Sena MPs and MLAs from the district were elected only because of BJP’s support, which provoked anger among Shinde Sena leaders.

Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat said, “If the BJP has decided to go solo, we too are ready to fight independently. However, we still believe that this election should be fought together as part of the Mahayuti (grand alliance). If they break the alliance, they will certainly regret it.”

MLA Jaiswal strongly criticised BJP’s solo stand. He said, “The public knows very well that, in times of happiness or crisis, only Shiv Sena comes forward to help them. Even if they don’t form an alliance with us, it doesn’t make any difference to us. If they don’t wish to contest together in the municipal elections, we are also ready to go solo.”

Jaiswal added, “BJP should not become too arrogant, or else history from 1988 could repeat itself. Back in 1988, BJP had broken the alliance, and Shiv Sena had won 26 seats, while BJP failed to win even one. Their claim that MPs and MLAs won only because of the BJP is wrong. I myself have won as an independent candidate.”

District chief Rajendra Janjal said, “The alliance was formed on the basis of Hindutva. Our proposal for the alliance is also aimed at keeping AIMIM away from power. Whether or not to continue the alliance is their decision. Ask the elected MLAs who helped them win. In our district, we have five MLAs and one MP. Compared to the BJP, our strength is greater, so they should not talk about breaking the alliance.”