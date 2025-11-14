BJP Yuva morcha vice-president found dead in Narawadi

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Residents were shocked on Friday afternoon when the body of Ganesh Raghunath Temkar (30), vice-president of the BJP Yuva Morcha and a resident of Bhalgaon, was found in Narawadi around 4 pm.

Villagers noticed the body near a canal embankment close to the Nalakandi bridge on the Hadiyabad–Narawadi road and alerted sarpanch Asif Patel and Gaurav Vidhate. They immediately informed the Gangapur police. Police inspector Kumarsing Rathod reached the spot with his team and sent the body to the sub-district hospital in an ambulance driven by Sagar Shejwal. The cause of death has not yet been determined. Temkar is survived by his parents, a brother, and a sister. Gangapur police have registered an accidental death report, and assistant police inspector Anil Zore is conducting further investigation.

(With photograph)