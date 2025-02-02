BJP’s ‘Mission Municipal Corporation,’

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As municipal elections approaching, the BJP has intensified its groundwork. Membership drives are in full swing at the booth level to establish a grassroots connection. Now, the party has launched a Maha Aarti campaign across all 115 wards, sparking discussions about its ‘Mission Municipal Corporation’ agenda.

After a large Maha Aarti event at Hudco TV Center last week, another gathering was held at Gandhi Nagar’s Hanuman Temple on Saturday. BJP State General Secretary Sanjay Kenekar led the event, stating that the campaign aligns with the ongoing Maha Kumbh festival, creating a spiritually charged atmosphere nationwide. Event organizers Millu Chavariya, Rameshwar Bhadvhe, Sagar Bharskar, Deepak Dhakne, Ravi Rajput, Ramlal Bakle, Ganesh Phule, and Bajrang Harane were present.

(Photo Caption: Sanjay Kenekar and party leaders performing Maha Aarti.)