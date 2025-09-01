‘Bla Bla’ app sting conducted by RTO

Lokmat News Network

If you are using the ‘Bla Bla’ app to travel to cities like Mumbai, Pune, or Nashik, be cautious. The app, along with drivers providing illegal passenger transport through it, has come under the radar of the RTO office. The RTO team, posing as passengers, took action against seven vehicles engaged in illegal passenger transport and collected fines totaling Rs 68,000.

The RTO office has tightened measures to curb passenger transport conducted through this app. Motor Vehicle Inspectors are being sent undercover as passengers for this purpose. This operation is being carried out under the guidance of regional transport officer Vijay Kathole and deputy regional transport officer Swapnil Mane. Passengers are advised to travel only in safe, licensed vehicles and avoid using this app.

What is the ‘Bla Bla’ App?

This app allows private car drivers traveling to a city to pick up passengers using the app. It has become a convenient option for many daily commuters in Mumbai, Pune, and Nashik, saving money and fuel. Due to these advantages, the app gained immense popularity in a short time. However, illegal passenger transport occurs through it, posing potential risks to travelers. Consequently, RTO authorities are locating Bla Bla car pickup points and taking action against them.