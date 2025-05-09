Blackout, sirens, and mock drills! administration on alert

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In view of rising India-Pakistan tensions, Maharashtra is preparing for comprehensive civil defense drills across all cities to enhance public alertness and emergency response. Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, in a state-level online security review meeting on Friday, directed all district administrations to initiate war readiness exercises. Acting on the directive, district officials have been placed on high alert, with preparations underway for a district-level war room and the sounding of sirens for mock drills expected next week.

During these drills, citizens will be trained to switch off lights to prevent detection, coordinate with hospitals, and maintain essential services using backup power. Measures like using blackout curtains and covering windows with dark materials will be implemented to ensure external lights are not visible. If emergency purchases are needed, district collectors will be supported through state emergency funds. Police-specific procurement will be addressed in a follow-up review meeting on Saturday.

Municipal Corporation’s Role

Local civic bodies have been asked to conduct awareness meetings and engage cooperative housing societies in the blackout preparedness campaign. Awareness videos demonstrating safety protocols will be disseminated to schools and the public.

Cyber Police on high alert

The district police cyber cell has been tasked with monitoring social media for misinformation and anti-national content. The government has instructed immediate action against handles promoting pro-Pakistan narratives or spreading panic.

Confidential agency meeting today

Though geographically distant from conflict zones, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar will conduct mock drills to ensure readiness for any emergency. Following the CM’s instructions, all department heads will convene on Saturday to finalize preparations and set the drill date.

– Deelip Swami, District Collector

What is a Mock Drill?

A mock drill simulates an air raid scenario to educate the public on emergency response. Upon hearing sirens, residents must immediately turn off all lights to avoid becoming visible targets. Safe zones like basements or parking areas are designated for assembly. Citizens should turn off electronic devices and monitor those that must remain operational. Drills also include first aid practice and emergency hospital transport for injured individuals. Citizens are also expected to immediately shut off electronic devices. Equipment that cannot be turned off should be closely monitored. Mock drills also involve the practice of administering first aid to the injured and ensuring swift transportation to hospitals.