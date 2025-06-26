Blasting near A’bad Caves worries heritage-lovers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A shocking incident of blasting for plotting work near the heritage Aurangabad Caves came to light on Thursday. As this activity poses a threat to the ancient site, heritage-lovers and enthusiasts have expressed their outrage.

Some individuals have reportedly begun breaking the hills in the caves area using JCB and Poclain machinery to demarcate plots. This work has gone beyond normal excavation and is being carried out using explosives. Two loud explosions were heard around 2 pm on Thursday, shaking the entire area. Some locals directly informed officials from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) about the incident. There is growing concern that the blasts may directly affect the caves, potentially causing damage to the sculptures and structural integrity, as expressed by researchers, environmentalists, and archaeology enthusiasts.

Any development work in this area requires prior permission from the ASI and District Collectorate. It remains unclear whether the ongoing activities have received official approval. There is a strong demand for an immediate high-level investigation. The blasting should be stopped and the matter thoroughly studied.

Two loud blasts

Between 2 and 3 pm, two loud blasts occurred. It is reported that they took place within a jurisdiction of 200 to 300 meters from the Aurangabad Caves, which could be dangerous for the caves site. An investigation must be conducted and strict action taken against those responsible, said founder President of Sambodhi Academy, Bhimrao Hattiambire.

We will inspect the site ASI

"If the activity is within 300 metres of the caves, we can take action. The digging currently underway is reportedly for rainwater harvesting and said to be outside the 300-metre limit. We will inspect the area and verify the facts," said officials from the ASI (Aurangabad Circle).