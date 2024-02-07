Blessing ceremony at Nath Valley School

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nath Valley School's blessing ceremony was held recently. It commenced with solemn prayers, invoking divine guidance for the journey ahead of the 12th standards. Director Ranjit Dass, principal Dr Sharda Gupta, vice-principal Aparna Mathur, and headmistress Sarabjit Dasgupta read citations for every student of the class 12.

Symbolic rituals gained deeper meaning as the students held lit diyas, kindled by the principal and the director. Each student placed their lit diyas on the altar adorned with symbols from all religions. This significant gesture marked the symbolic transfer of knowledge, emphasizing the inclusive spirit of education at the NVS.

Dass made an Upanishad exhortation setting the stage for a year filled with growth and learning. Students took blessings from parents and teachers. School coordinator Seema Suresh worked for the seamless organization of this event.