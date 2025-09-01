Blessings of Ganesha: Raising wise and bright children

Dr Ketaki Ravangave

Lord Ganesha is revered as the symbol of wisdom and knowledge, and children naturally feel connected to him. As we celebrate Ganesh Festival, it is the right time to reflect on how parents can nurture their child’s intelligence and create a strong foundation for learning and growth.

There is no magic wand or medicine to increase a child’s IQ. Intelligence depends largely on genetics, environmental stimulation, and the child’s temperament to learn. Still, with the right guidance, a preschooler’s IQ can improve by 10–15 points, and school-age children can gain 5–10 points through consistent support and stimulation. The average IQ level is around 90–109, and with the right nurturing environment, every child can be helped to reach their best potential.

Here are some practical ways parents can help their children grow brighter and wiser:

Encourage curiosity and learning: Engage your child in meaningful conversations, encourage questions like “why” and “how,” and read storybooks together. Allowing them to explore their surroundings and solve small problems independently strengthens their executive brain functions - the skills needed for planning, decision-making, and problem-solving.

Active play and physical activity: Outdoor games such as cycling, skipping, swimming, or running improve concentration, coordination, and overall brain development. Group play further enhances teamwork and social skills.

Nutritious food for the brain: A balanced diet plays a major role in cognitive growth. Omega-3 fatty acids from flaxseeds and walnuts, proteins from legumes and paneer, along with essential vitamins and minerals like iron, zinc, vitamin D, and B-complex, are crucial. Limiting packaged and junk foods helps children stay focused and energetic.

Adequate sleep: Children need 9-10 hours of quality sleep every night. During sleep, the brain consolidates learning, strengthens memory, and restores energy for the next day’s challenges.

Balanced screen use and social interaction: Restrict passive screen time and instead encourage creative activities such as music, dance, or art. Social interactions with peers and family build communication, emotional intelligence, and confidence.

While we seek the blessings of the Lord of wisdom, let us also create an environment where children’s curiosity is valued, and their intelligence is nurtured. By doing so, we gift them not just knowledge, but also the confidence and clarity to face life’s challenges.

Happy Ganesh Festival!

(The writer is Consultant Developmental Paediatrician, Child and adolescent counsellor, Pune).