Blood bank soon in the district civil hospital

Aurangabad:

A 3-member team of the State and Central government health officials conducted an inspection for starting a blood bank in the District Civil Hospital (DCH) on Friday. The team will submit the report in the next 3 to 4 days.

The first proposal to start a blood bank at the DCH in Chikalthana was sent in 2017. There was a proposal requiring funds of around Rs.64.24 lakh for machinery. However, a new proposal of Rs 1.62 crore was again sent on July 7, 2018 for machinery and equipment. The public health department gave administrative approval for the funds on January 13. The machinery has been arriving for the last two months. Installation of most of the machinery is complete. A team of three members committee including Siva Reddy of Central Drug Testing Laboratory (CDTL), Anjali Mitkari of State Blood Transfusion Council, Pathologist of Government Medical College Dr Sunita Shere verified and recorded observations for seven and a half hours on Friday. The team took information about the necessary machinery, technicians, manpower to start the blood bank, said Dr Dayanand Motipavle, district civil surgeon, Aurangabad.