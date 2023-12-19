Blood donation camp at Chaitanya Valley

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chaitanya Valley International School, in association with Dattaji Bhale Blood Bank, organised a blood donation camp on the school premises recently. Chief guest and Senior Counsel at the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar bench of the Bombay High Court Adv Siddheshwar Thombre inaugurated the camp. Abhijit Deshmukh and Sandeep Borse were the guests of honour. The camp began with blood donation by a parent Vijendra Joshi. Members of the management and parents participated enthusiastically. Certificates were distributed to the donors. Principal Dr Sheetal S D, vice-principal Pradnya Koranne and the staff worked for the success. The principal thanked all donors profusely.