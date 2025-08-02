Blood donation camp held at Airport

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: IndiGo Team organised a blood donation camp at the Airport recently as part of the celebration 19th foundation day of IndiGo Airlines. Staff of Dattaji Bhale Blood Bank collected the blood. The camp received a good response from stakeholders, including the Airport Authority of India.

Blood Bank head Dr Dilip Dange and Prashant Chitnis were also present. A total of 54 bags of blood were collected in the camp. IndiGo Team members along with Aniruddha Patil ( Airport Manager), Satish Bhole ( Security head), Pratima Thote ( Assistant Manager, Customer Service), Vikas Narayankar ( Airside Head), Mangesh Pawar (Engineering Head) and Saurabh Barwal ( Agile Head).