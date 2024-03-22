Blood donation camp held at Varroc

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the occasion of Varroc Group's chairman and managing director Tarang Jain's 62nd birthday, a blood donation camp was organized in the company on Thursday.

The camp was inaugurated by head - legal era Ajay Sharma, head employee relations and CSR Satish Mande and Sundar Ranjan Roy from Royal Enfield. A total of 376 donors participated in the camp. The Dattaji Bhale Blood Bank collected blood. Acknowledging the significance of blood donation, Sundar Ranjan Roy said that donating blood saves lives and also benefits the donor's own health.

In recognition of their contribution, certificates of appreciation were distributed to the blood donors. Company employees Machhindra Jadhav, Vikas Magre, Nandkumar Shinde, Ganesh Tambe, Yogesh Borade and others took efforts.