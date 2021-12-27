Blood donation camp in memory of Runwal

Aurangabad, Dec 27:

A blood donation camp has been organised at Jaggannath Appa Wadkar Sabhagruha, Dashmeshnagar on December 29 between 10.30 am and 5 pm on the first death anniversary of Kanhaiyyalal Runwal. The camp has been organised by Shri Vardhman Stanakwasi Jain Dakshin Madhya Shravak Sangh and Lions Club Aurangabad Central. The initiative has been taken as a social commitment considering the scarcity of blood during the Corona crisis. Dakshin Madhya Yuvak Mandal, Dakshin Madhya Mahila Jaap Mandal, Samyak Group Aurangabad, Suvidhi Ventures and Runwal family are taking efforts for the success of the camp.