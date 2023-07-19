Blood donation camp to mark ‘Apex’ anniversary

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Apex Superspeciality Hospital celebrated its 21st anniversary on July 18. A blood donation camp is organized every year to mark the anniversary. The hospital staff and well-wishers donated blood.

A total of 128 units of blood were collected.

Neurosurgeon Dr Bhawna Takalkar of the Apex Hospital has performed thousands of complex neurosurgeries. Now, the department of neurology has two neurologists Dr Abdul Majid and Dr Abhinand Potpelwar to attend to the patients 24×7.

ICU is managed by intensivists Dr Ashish Kathale and Dr Nahush Patel. Maxillo-facial surgeon Dr Seemit Shah is known for complex surgeries. The Hospital has started neuro rehabilitation centre this year under the care of Dr Shailesh Lende.