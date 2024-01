Blood donation camp today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Akhil Bharatiya Terapanth Yuvak Parishad under their ‘Raktadan Amrit Smaranotsav’ have organised a blood donation camp at Ajanta Electric and Refrigeration Co, C-type building, Sillekhana-Samarthnagar road on September 27 from 10.30 am to 5 pm. The camp will be inaugurated by Bhupendra Singh Rajpal of Manjeet Pride. The organisers have appealed to be present for the camp in large numbers.