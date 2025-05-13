Blooming Buds English school shines in SSC Exams

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Blooming Buds English School has recorded good performance in the SSC Board Examinations, with its students securing remarkable scores. Bhagat Aryan emerged as the school topper with a commendable 92%, followed closely by Tejas Wanje, who scored 91%. School administrator Hana Quadri lauded the efforts of both students and faculty, stating, “This achievement reflects the consistent dedication of our teachers and the hard work put in by the students.”

