Board of Deans, Academic Council approves proposal of pursuing 2 courses simultaneously

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Board of Deans and Academic Council of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marahwada University has approved the proposal of pursuing two academic courses simultaneously as per the guidelines of the University Grants Commission.

The deputy registrar of the academic section has a circular for this purpose recently. It may be noted that the students are allowed to pursue only one course in universities and colleges at a time until 2024.

The university started implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 which states that pedagogy must evolve to make education more experiential, holistic, learner-centred flexible and lays stress on removing currently prevalent rigid boundaries and creating new possibilities for life-long learning and centrally involve critical and interdisciplinary thinking.

The UGC keeping in view the proposals envisaged in the NEP which emphasizes the need to facilitate multiple pathways to learning involving both formal and non-formal education modes. The Commission issued guidelines for the educational institutes.

Bamu got approved the proposal of pursuing two academic programmes simultaneously in the Board of Deans and Academic Council, as per the guidelines.

Guidelines (UGC April 13, 2022)

The students should be allowed to complete two degree courses in the same academic year on the basis of given conditions. Some of the conditions are as follows;

--A student can pursue two full-time academic programmes in physical mode provided that in such cases, class timings for one programme do not overlap with the class timings of the other programme.

--A student can pursue two academic programmes, one in full-time physical mode and another in Open and Distance Learning (ODL) or online mode simultaneously.

--The degree or diploma courses under ODL/Online mode will be pursued with only higher education institutions which are recognised for running the programmes.

--The degree or diploma course under these guidelines will be governed by the regulations

notified by the UGC and also the respective statutory/professional councils.

--These guidelines will come into effect from the date of publication by Bamu

--No retrospective benefit can be claimed by the students who have done two academic

programmes simultaneously prior to the issuance of the guidelines by this university.

--While taking admission in two full-time academic courses simultaneously, original documents for admission to one degree and attested photocopies for the other degree course should be attached.

--The above guidelines will be applicable only to students taking admission in academic courses other than Ph D.