Board of Visitors meeting may rock over different issues

It may be noted that the first meeting of BoV after two years of Covid was held on May 7, 2022.

After the review of the increasing strength of patients, facilities and modern machinery, the GMCH will need funds for the building construction, and availability of machinery and medicines in the coming days. The building of the nursing college is in dilapidated condition and there is a need for Rs 3 lakh for its structural audit.

The issue of developing a bridge to connect the surgical and CVTS Departments and boundary wall with one another was raised during the last meeting. All the representatives of a political party which was with the then Maha Vikas Aghadi, were at the forefront to reply to each question in that meeting.

Now, all eyes are towards the meeting on whether those members will raise the issue of GMCH or take ruling party members to task. The issues of vacant posts, an increasing load of patients and shortage of medicines were discussed in the last meeting and they were not resolved to date.