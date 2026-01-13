BoD of AIC BAMU Foundation launch "Startup Pakhwada"

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: AIC BAMU Foundation concluded its 24th Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday, steering a new growth roadmap for the regional innovation ecosystem. The session culminated in the official launch of ‘Startup Pakhwada,’ a 15-day intensive accelerator programme celebrating National Startup Week.

Strategic Board Outcomes:

--International: Ratified high-value collaborative projects with the European Union.

--National: Reviewed strategic milestones with Atal Innovation Mission (AIM) and MSINS.

--Rural and Social: Approved a Rs 3.2 Cr Rural incubation roadmap and a Rs 2.39 Cr CSR innovation pipeline.

Accelerating Innovation: "Startup Pakhwada"

To mark National Startup Week, the Foundation inaugurated "Startup Pakhwada," a specialised residency designed to fast-track high-potential startups.

The program focuses on Mentorship (Direct engagement with industry veterans), Market Access (Bridging the gap between innovation and commercial scaling) and Investment Readiness (Preparing founders for critical funding rounds).

“Today’s meeting bridges local potential with global opportunities,” stated the Foundation’s leadership. They said that ‘Startup Pakhwada is our commitment to a 'Viksit Bharat,' providing founders the tools to scale rapidly.