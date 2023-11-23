Body of 19-yr-old evacuated from grave after 6 days

GMCH conducts post-mortem on the body.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a bizarre incident, the body of a 19-year-old Saleh Farhan Hilabi alias Shahzaad (of Naregaon), who died in a suspicious condition at Ghansawangi (on November 17 night) was exhumed from the local graveyard in Baijipura-Jinsi in presence of a panel of high ranking officials from revenue, police, GMCH and forensic departments, today (November 23) afternoon. The body was taken out after six days of the burial and sent for post-mortem to Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

According to sources, the deep wounds and injuries on the body of Saleh prompted the police to investigate and resolve the murder mystery.

Saleh along with his parents and two brothers was staying in Naregaon. His father earns his livelihood by doing private work. On November 14 (Tuesday), Saleh had gone to meet his aunty who stays in Devnagari at Ghansawangi. He was constantly in touch with his father till he reached Ghansawangi via Jalna. Surprisingly, on Friday (November 17) at 8.30 pm, the relatives of Ghansawangi telephoned Saleh’s father and informed that his son has committed suicide.

The shocking father received another call after sometime from the same relatives saying that the body of Saleh was being brought to the city. Accordingly, it reached Naregaon at 12 in the night.

Burial at wee hours

The relatives after keeping the body of Saleh for a few hours performed his last rites on him and buried in the graveyard near Ganj-e-Shaheedan Masjid at 3.30 am on Saturday. However, in the whole process, Saleh’s father was suspicious about his son’s death. Later on, he contacted the police and submitted an application urging them to probe his son’s death. Later on, he submitted another application in the Jinsi police station with the same request. Sensing the seriousness of the case, the police geared up and started the investigation.

Body exhumed after 6 days

On Thursday (November 23), a delegation comprising senior revenue officers, GMCH doctors, Forensic Squad, Jinsi police station’s inspector Rameshwar Gade, API Anil Magare, PSI Raosaheb Kakad and Ghansawangi police team reached the graveyard in city at 10 am. The process to take out the body was started in front of them. The panchanama was done and the whole process was videographed and the body was exhumed at 2 pm. The GMCH squad sprayed chemicals to prevent spreading of the raw smell emanating from the body. Later on, at 2.30 pm, the body of Saleh was shifted to GMCH for post-mortem.

Is it a murder ?

According to sources, “ The family of aunty told that Saleh has committed suicide, but there were deep injury marks on his forehead and other parts of the body. It is not ascertained that the wound marks were caused due to which weapon. It is learnt that the blood marks were also found at the spot where Saleh was reported to have ended his life. Hence considering it as a murder, the police have started the investigation, said the sources. Despite repeated efforts to contact Ghansawangi police, the facts of the incident could not be ascertained.

Unanswered questions

- Why did the Ghansawangi relatives bring the body to the city without informing their local police.

- Why do the relatives rush to perform the last rites in a hurry during the wee hours.

- Why the family members did not raise an objection on seeing the deep injury marks on Saleh’s body. Why the city police were also not informed by the local relatives.

- Why did some of them suggest burning or throwing away the clothes of Saleh (which were on the body) after his body was brought to Naregaon.